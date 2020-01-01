AMD Ryzen 7 1700X
Ryzen 7 1700X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
339
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3317
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2092
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15771
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
920
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6248
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|March 2, 2017
|Launch price
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 1700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20