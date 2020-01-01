AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
Ryzen 7 1800X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3722
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2210
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16423
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
978
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6001
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|March 2, 2017
|Launch price
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 1800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20