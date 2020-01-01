AMD Ryzen 7 2700E
Ryzen 7 2700E - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2800 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
392
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3080
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2431
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14692
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
977
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6522
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|September 11, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700E official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20