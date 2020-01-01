Home > Ryzen 7 2700U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 7 2700U

Ryzen 7 2700U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP5 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2200 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 10.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 7 2700U in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
371
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1448
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1707
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6650
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2258

Specifications

Ryzen 7 2700U technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released October 26, 2017
Type Laptop
Codename Zen
Socket FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 10

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x
L1 Cache 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12

Сompetitors

