AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE

Ryzen 7 4700GE - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 8.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4450

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released July 21, 2020
Type Desktop
Codename Zen 2
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm
TDP 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

