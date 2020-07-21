AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 8.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20