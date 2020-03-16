AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
Ryzen 9 4900H - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 8.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
524
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4355
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2775
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19719
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6921
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16