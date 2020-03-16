Home > Ryzen 9 4900H: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 9 4900H

Ryzen 9 4900H - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 8.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
524
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4355
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2775
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19719
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6921

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released March 16, 2020
Type Laptop
Codename Zen 2
Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

