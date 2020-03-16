AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
Ryzen 9 4900HS - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 8.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4373
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19938
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7769
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
