AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
Ryzen 9 5980HS - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 8.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
596
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4290
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8785
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0