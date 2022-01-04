AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
Ryzen 9 6980HX - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP7 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics AMD Radeon 680M.
Benchmarks
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|TMUs
|48
|ROPs
|32
|Execution Units
|12
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
3.686 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20