AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket sTR4 that has 24 cores and 48 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 64 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
10100
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2295
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28007
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
975
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10155
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|October 1, 2018
|Launch price
|1299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Socket
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|Threads
|48
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|TDP
|250 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60