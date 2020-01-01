AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket sTR4 that has 32 cores and 64 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 64 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
11522
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2357
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
32146
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11914
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|August 13, 2018
|Launch price
|1799 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Socket
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|32
|Threads
|64
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|TDP
|250 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|60