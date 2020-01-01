Home > Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX

Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket sTR4 that has 32 cores and 64 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 64 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
11522
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2357
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
32146
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11914

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released August 13, 2018
Launch price 1799 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Zen+
Socket sTR4
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 32
Threads 64
Base Frequency 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm
TDP 250 W
Max. temperature 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933
Memory Size 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 87.42 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 60

Comments

