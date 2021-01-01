AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3945WX
Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3945WX - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket sWRX8 that has 12 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 64 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2724
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
33964
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13051
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|July 14, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sWRX8
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|24
|Base Frequency
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3945WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|128