AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3945WX

Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3945WX - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket sWRX8 that has 12 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 64 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2724
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
33964
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13051

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released July 14, 2020
Type Desktop
Codename Zen 2
Socket sWRX8
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 12
Threads 24
Base Frequency 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm
TDP 280 W
Max. temperature 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3945WX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 128

Comments

