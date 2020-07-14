Home > Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX

Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket sTRX4 that has 32 cores and 64 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4350 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 128 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
18177
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
22374

Specifications

Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released July 14, 2020
Type Desktop
Codename Zen 2
Socket sTRX4
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 32
Threads 64
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.35 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm
TDP 280 W
Max. temperature 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 128

Сompetitors

Comments

