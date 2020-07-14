AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket sTRX4 that has 32 cores and 64 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4350 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 128 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
18177
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
22374
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|July 14, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|32
|Threads
|64
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.35 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|128