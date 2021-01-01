Home > Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX

Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket sWRX8 that has 64 cores and 128 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2700 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 256 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
24691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2653
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
87074
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
20900

Specifications

Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released July 14, 2020
Type Desktop
Codename Zen 2
Socket sWRX8
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 64
Threads 128
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 256MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm
TDP 280 W
Max. temperature 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 128

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX and Ryzen 9 3950X
2. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX and Threadripper 3990X
3. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX and Intel Core i9 10900K
4. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX and Threadripper 3970X
5. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX and Threadripper Pro 3975WX
6. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX and Ryzen 9 5950X
7. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX and Intel Core i9 11900K
8. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX and Intel Core i9 11900KF

Comments

Do you have any questions about Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский