AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX
Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket sWRX8 that has 64 cores and 128 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2700 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 256 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
24691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2653
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
87074
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
20900
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|July 14, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sWRX8
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|64
|Threads
|128
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|256MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|128