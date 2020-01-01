Intel Celeron 3867U
Celeron 3867U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1356 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 2 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 610.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1111
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
833
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|3867U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron 3867U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2