Intel Celeron 4205U

Celeron 4205U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1528 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 2 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Celeron 4205U in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1023
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1268
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
856

Specifications

Celeron 4205U technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 1, 2019
Type Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake
Model number 4205U
Socket BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 2
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron 4205U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Сompetitors

Comments

