Intel Celeron 6305
Celeron 6305 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1449 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1232
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2261
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1166
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|6305
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron 6305 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0