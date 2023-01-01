Intel Celeron 7305
- Cores: 5
- L3 cache: 8MB (shared)
- TDP: 12-15 W (max. boost up to 55 W)
- Transistor size: 10 nm
Celeron 7305 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 5 cores and 5 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU).
Please note that the tests on the Intel Celeron 7305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
619
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1180
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|7305
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (48 EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|1
|P-Threads
|1
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|Total Cores
|5
|Total Threads
|5
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron 7305 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20