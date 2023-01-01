Home > Celeron 7305: performance and specs

Intel Celeron 7305

Intel Celeron 7305
  • Cores: 5
  • L3 cache: 8MB (shared)
  • TDP: 12-15 W (max. boost up to 55 W)
  • Transistor size: 10 nm
Celeron 7305 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 5 cores and 5 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU).
Please note that the tests on the Intel Celeron 7305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Celeron 7305 in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
619
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1180
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Celeron 7305 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 4, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake
Model number 7305
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (48 EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 1
P-Threads 1
Base Frequency (P) 1.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4
E-Threads 4
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 5
Total Threads 5
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744
TDP 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron 7305 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

1. Intel Celeron 7305 vs Intel Celeron 6305
2. Intel Celeron 7305 vs Intel Celeron N5095
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

Do you have any questions about Celeron 7305? Please, use comment form below
Promotion
EnglishРусский