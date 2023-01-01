Celeron 7305 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 5 cores and 5 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU).

Please note that the tests on the Intel Celeron 7305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.