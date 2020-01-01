Intel Celeron G4900
Celeron G4900 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 2 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1914
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2423
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1420
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G4900
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron G4900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2