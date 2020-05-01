Home > Celeron G5900: performance and specs

Intel Celeron G5900

Intel Celeron G5900

Celeron G5900 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 2 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD 610.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Celeron G5900 in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2177
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2753
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
852
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1501

Specifications

Celeron G5900 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 1, 2020
Launch price 42 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Comet Lake
Model number G5900
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD 610

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 2
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 3
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron G5900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Celeron G5900? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский