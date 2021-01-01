Home > Celeron G5905: performance and specs

Intel Celeron G5905



Celeron G5905 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610.

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2236
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2866
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1804

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released July 19, 2020
Launch price 42 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Comet Lake
Model number G5905
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 2
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm
TDP 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron G5905 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Comments

