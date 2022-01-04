Home > Celeron G6900: performance and specs

Intel Celeron G6900

Celeron G6900 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 710.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Celeron G6900 in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2563
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3437
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2495

Specifications

Celeron G6900 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 4, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake
Model number G6900
Socket LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 710

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 2
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 46 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 710
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz
Shading Units 128
TMUs 8
ROPs 8
Execution Units 16
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.36 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron G6900 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

