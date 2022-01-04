Intel Celeron G6900
Celeron G6900 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 710.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2563
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3437
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2495
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|G6900
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 710
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|46 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 710
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|TMUs
|8
|ROPs
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.36 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron G6900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20