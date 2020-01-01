Home > Celeron J3455E: performance and specs

Intel Celeron J3455E

Celeron J3455E - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1296 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 2300 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 500.

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
867
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
968

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released July 22, 2019
Type Desktop
Codename Apollo Lake
Model number J3455E
Socket BGA-1296
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 500

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 15x
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron J3455E official page
PCI Express Version 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6

Сompetitors

Comments

