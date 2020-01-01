Intel Celeron J3455E
Celeron J3455E - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1296 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 2300 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 500.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
867
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
968
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|July 22, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|J3455E
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|15x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron J3455E official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6