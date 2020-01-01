Home > Celeron J4025: performance and specs

Intel Celeron J4025

Celeron J4025 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1090 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 2900 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Celeron J4025 in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1979
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
494
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
949

Specifications

Celeron J4025 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released November 4, 2019
Type Desktop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number J4025
Socket BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 2
Base Frequency 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron J4025 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2

Сompetitors

Comments

