Intel Celeron J4025
Celeron J4025 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1090 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 2900 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1979
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
494
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
949
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|J4025
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|2
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron J4025 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2