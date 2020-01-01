Home > Celeron J4125: performance and specs

Intel Celeron J4125

Intel Celeron J4125

Celeron J4125 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1090 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Celeron J4125 in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1253
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3366
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
454
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1559

Specifications

Celeron J4125 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released November 4, 2019
Type Desktop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number J4125
Socket BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 2 GHz
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron J4125 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Celeron J4125? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский