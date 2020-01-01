Home > Celeron N3060: performance and specs

Intel Celeron N3060

Celeron N3060 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1170 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 2 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 400.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Celeron N3060 in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
638
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
193
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
364

Specifications

Celeron N3060 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 10, 2016
Launch price 107 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Braswell
Model number N3060
Socket BGA-1170
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 400

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 2
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz
L1 Cache 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 6 W
Max. temperature 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N3060 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 4

