Intel Celeron N3060
Celeron N3060 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1170 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 2 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 400.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
638
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
193
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
364
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 10, 2016
|Launch price
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Braswell
|Model number
|N3060
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 400
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N3060 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4