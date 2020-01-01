Intel Celeron N3350
Celeron N3350 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1296 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 2400 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 500.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
105
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
169
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
808
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
272
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
454
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N3350
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N3350 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6