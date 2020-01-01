Home > Celeron N3350: performance and specs

Intel Celeron N3350

Celeron N3350 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1296 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 2400 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 500.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Celeron N3350 in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
105
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
169
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
808
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
272
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
454

Specifications

Celeron N3350 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released August 30, 2016
Launch price 107 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Apollo Lake
Model number N3350
Socket BGA-1296
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 500

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.4 GHz
L1 Cache 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N3350 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6

