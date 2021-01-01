Intel Celeron N3350E
Celeron N3350E - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1296 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 2400 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 500.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
322
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
248
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|July 22, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N3350E
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 500
|GPU Base Clock
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|650 MHz
|Shading Units
|96
|TMUs
|12
|ROPs
|2
|Execution Units
|12
|TGP
|6 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
0.12 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N3350E official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6