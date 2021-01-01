Home > Celeron N3350E: performance and specs

Intel Celeron N3350E

Celeron N3350E - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1296 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 2400 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 500.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
322
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
248

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released July 22, 2019
Type Laptop
Codename Apollo Lake
Model number N3350E
Socket BGA-1296
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 500

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.4 GHz
Multiplier 0x
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm
TDP 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 500
GPU Base Clock 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 650 MHz
Shading Units 96
TMUs 12
ROPs 2
Execution Units 12
TGP 6 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
0.12 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N3350E official page
PCI Express Version 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6

Сompetitors

1. Intel Celeron N3350E vs Celeron N3060
2. Intel Celeron N3350E vs Pentium N4200
3. Intel Celeron N3350E vs Pentium Silver N5000
4. Intel Celeron N3350E vs Celeron N4000
5. Intel Celeron N3350E vs Celeron N4020
6. Intel Celeron N3350E vs Celeron J3455E

Comments

