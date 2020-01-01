Home > Celeron N4000: performance and specs

Intel Celeron N4000



Celeron N4000 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1090 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Celeron N4000 in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1066
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
419
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
759

Specifications

Celeron N4000 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released December 11, 2017
Launch price 107 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake
Model number N4000
Socket BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz
L1 Cache 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4000 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2

Сompetitors

Comments

