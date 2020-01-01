Intel Celeron N4000
Celeron N4000 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1090 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1066
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
419
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
759
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|N4000
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
