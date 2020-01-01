Home > Celeron N4020: performance and specs

Intel Celeron N4020

Intel Celeron N4020

Celeron N4020 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1090 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Celeron N4020 in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
170
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
298
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1238
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1730
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
462
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
864

Specifications

Celeron N4020 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released November 4, 2019
Type Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number N4020
Socket BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4020 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Celeron N4020? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский