Intel Celeron N4020
Celeron N4020 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1090 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
170
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
298
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1238
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1730
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
462
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
864
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N4020
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2