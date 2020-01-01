Home > Celeron N4120: performance and specs

Intel Celeron N4120

Celeron N4120 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1090 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Celeron N4120 in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
165
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
408
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1135
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2453
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
437
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1352

Specifications

Celeron N4120 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released November 4, 2019
Launch price 107 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number N4120
Socket BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4120 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2

