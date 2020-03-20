Home > Intel Core i3 1000NG4: performance and specs

Intel Core i3 1000NG4

Intel Core i3 1000NG4 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1377 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
590
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1980
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4339
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1046
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1975

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released March 20, 2020
Type Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Y
Model number i3-1000NG4
Socket BGA-1377
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm
TDP 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

Comments

