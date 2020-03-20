Intel Core i3 1000NG4
Intel Core i3 1000NG4 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1377 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
590
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1980
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4339
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1046
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1975
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
