Home > Core i3 10100T: performance and specs

Intel Core i3 10100T

Intel Core i3 10100T

Core i3 10100T - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i3 10100T in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
200
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1980
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3537

Specifications

Core i3 10100T technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 30, 2020
Launch price 122 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Comet Lake
Model number i3-10100T
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz
Multiplier 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i3 10100T? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский