Intel Core i3 10100T
Core i3 10100T - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
200
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1980
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3537
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 30, 2020
|Launch price
|122 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-10100T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16