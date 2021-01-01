Intel Core i3 1110G4
Core i3 1110G4 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2220
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i3-1110G4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16