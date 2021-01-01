Home > Core i3 1110G4: performance and specs

Intel Core i3 1110G4

Core i3 1110G4 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4.

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2220

Specifications

Core i3 1110G4 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released September 2, 2020
Type Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i3-1110G4
Socket BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

