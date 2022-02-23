Intel Core i3 1210U
Core i3 1210U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 6 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 10 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU).
Please note that the tests on the i3 1210U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3596
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12027
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1428
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4280
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i3-1210U
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|850 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|TMUs
|32
|ROPs
|16
|Execution Units
|64
|TGP
|45 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.43 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14