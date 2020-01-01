Home > Core i3 4170: performance and specs

Intel Core i3 4170

Intel Core i3 4170

Core i3 4170 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1150 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 3 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 4400.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i3 4170 in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2129
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3649
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
867
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1843

Specifications

Core i3 4170 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released March 30, 2015
Launch price 117 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Haswell
Model number i3-4170
Socket LGA-1150
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 4400

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Bus Bandwidth 5 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 22 nm
TDP 54 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR3-1600, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 4170 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

