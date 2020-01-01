Intel Core i3 5010U
Core i3 5010U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1168 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 3 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 5500.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
202
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
495
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1267
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2172
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
463
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
948
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Model number
|i3-5010U
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 5010U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2