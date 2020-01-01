Intel Core i3 7020U
Core i3 7020U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1356 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 3 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 620.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1346
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2603
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1343
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2018
|Launch price
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i3-7020U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Сompetitors
- Core i5 5200U vs Core i3 7020U
- Ryzen 3 3200U vs Core i3 7020U
- Ryzen 5 2500U vs Core i3 7020U
- Core i5 8250U vs Core i3 7020U
- Ryzen 5 3500U vs Core i3 7020U
- Core i3 6100 vs Core i3 7020U
- Ryzen 3 2200U vs Core i3 7020U
- Core i3 8145U vs Core i3 7020U
- Core i3 5005U vs Core i3 7020U
- Core i5 7200U vs Core i3 7020U
- Core i3 7100U vs Core i3 7020U
- Pentium Gold 4417U vs Core i3 7020U
- Core i3 8130U vs Core i3 7020U
- Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i3 7020U
- Core i5 1035G4 vs Core i3 7020U
- Core i5 1035G1 vs Core i3 7020U
- Core i3 10110U vs Core i3 7020U
- Core i3 1005G1 vs Core i3 7020U
- Core i5 1135G7 vs Core i3 7020U