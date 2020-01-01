Home > Core i3 7100: performance and specs

Intel Core i3 7100

Core i3 7100 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 3 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i3 7100 in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1028
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2366
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4302
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2106

Specifications

Core i3 7100 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2017
Launch price 117 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake
Model number i3-7100
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 51 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 7100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

