Core i3 7100T - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 3 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2049
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3840
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1969

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2017
Type Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake
Model number i3-7100T
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz
Multiplier 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 35 W
Max. temperature 92°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 7100T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

