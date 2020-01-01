Intel Core i3 7100T
Core i3 7100T - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 3 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2049
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3840
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1969
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i3-7100T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
