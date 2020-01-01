Home > Core i3 7100U: performance and specs

Core i3 7100U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1356 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 3 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 620.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
209
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
455
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2729
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1372

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released August 30, 2016
Type Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake
Model number i3-7100U
Socket BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 7100U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

