Intel Core i3 7100U
Core i3 7100U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1356 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 3 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 620.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
209
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
455
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2729
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1372
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i3-7100U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 8265U or Intel Core i3 7100U
- Intel Core i5 8250U or Intel Core i3 7100U
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200U or Intel Core i3 7100U
- Intel Core i5 7200U or Intel Core i3 7100U
- Intel Core i3 7020U or Intel Core i3 7100U
- Intel Core i3 8130U or Intel Core i3 7100U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel Core i3 7100U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or Intel Core i3 7100U
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 or Intel Core i3 7100U