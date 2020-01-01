Home > Core i3 8130U: performance and specs

Intel Core i3 8130U

Intel Core i3 8130U

Core i3 8130U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1356 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i3 8130U in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
784
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1950
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3697
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1634

Specifications

Core i3 8130U technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released February 12, 2018
Type Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake
Model number i3-8130U
Socket BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8130U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i3 8130U? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский