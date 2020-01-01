Home > Core i3 8145U: performance and specs

Intel Core i3 8145U

Core i3 8145U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1528 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
297
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
663
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2104
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3788
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1593

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released August 28, 2018
Launch price 281 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake
Model number i3-8145U
Socket BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8145U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

