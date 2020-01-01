Home > Core i3 8350K: performance and specs

Intel Core i3 8350K

Intel Core i3 8350K

Core i3 8350K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i3 8350K in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1718
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7052
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3912

Specifications

Core i3 8350K technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released October 5, 2017
Launch price 168 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i3-8350K
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 91 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8350K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

