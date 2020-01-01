Home > Core i3 9300: performance and specs

Intel Core i3 9300

Intel Core i3 9300

Core i3 9300 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i3 9300 in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1125
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3828

Specifications

Core i3 9300 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 23, 2019
Launch price 152 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i3-9300
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 62 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9300 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

