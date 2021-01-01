Home > Core i5 10200H: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 10200H

Intel Core i5 10200H

Core i5 10200H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 10200H in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8868

Specifications

Core i5 10200H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released September 1, 2020
Launch price 250 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Comet Lake
Socket BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10200H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 9750H or Core i5 10200H
2. Ryzen 5 4500U or Core i5 10200H
3. Ryzen 7 4800H or Core i5 10200H
4. Core i5 9300H or Core i5 10200H
5. Ryzen 5 4600H or Core i5 10200H
6. Ryzen 7 4700U or Core i5 10200H
7. Ryzen 5 3550H or Core i5 10200H
8. Core i7 10750H or Core i5 10200H
9. Core i5 10300H or Core i5 10200H

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i5 10200H? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский