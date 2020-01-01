Intel Core i5 10210Y
Core i5 10210Y - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1377 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2135
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4976
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2669
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Amber Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-10210Y
|Socket
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|7 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|33.33 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210Y official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|10
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1