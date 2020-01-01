Home > Core i5 1030G4: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 1030G4

Core i5 1030G4 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 1030G4 in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1078
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2809

Specifications

Core i5 1030G4 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released August 1, 2019
Type Laptop
Codename Ice Lake
Model number i5-1030G4
Socket BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 0.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 7x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm
TDP 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1030G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

