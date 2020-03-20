Core i5 1030NG7 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1526 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7.