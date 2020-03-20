Intel Core i5 1030NG7
Core i5 1030NG7 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1526 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
860
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1688
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5406
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2723
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-1030NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
Сompetitors
- Core i5 8250U and Core i5 1030NG7
- Ryzen 5 4500U and Core i5 1030NG7
- Core i7 8565U and Core i5 1030NG7
- Core i5 10210U and Core i5 1030NG7
- Core i7 1065G7 and Core i5 1030NG7
- Core i5 1035G4 and Core i5 1030NG7
- Core i5 1035G1 and Core i5 1030NG7
- Core i5 8257U and Core i5 1030NG7
- Core i5 8279U and Core i5 1030NG7
- Core i7 1165G7 and Core i5 1030NG7
- Core i5 1038NG7 and Core i5 1030NG7
- Intel Core i3 1000NG4 and Core i5 1030NG7
- Core i7 1060NG7 and Core i5 1030NG7